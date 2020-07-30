Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia també recorre el tercer grau de Turull, Rull i Bassa i en demana la suspensió immediata

PRESOS POLÍTICS

La Fiscalia també recorre el tercer grau de Turull, Rull i Bassa i en demana la suspensió immediata

Utilitza els mateixos arguments que amb la resta de presos polítics, és a dir, gravetat de la condemna, incompatibilitat del tercer grau amb els objectius de reinserció i reeducació de la pena o falta de modificació de l'actitud dels penats respecte els delictes pels quals van ser condemnats

Jordi Turull quan va ser rebut al seu municipi, Parets del Vallès, després de rebre el tercer grau. ACN
BARCELONA

ACN | PÚBLIC 

Com era de preveure, la Fiscalia ha recorregut també davant del jutjat de vigilància penitenciària la classificació en tercer grau de Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Dolors Bassa. Eren els tres presos polítics independentistes encara amb aquest grau, després que el ministeri públic ja l'impugnés pels altres sis. A més, n'ha demanat la suspensió immediata mentre es tramita el recurs, com ja va demanar per la resta i el jutjat va dictaminar.

Els arguments són els mateixos que en els altres casos: gravetat de la pena, incompatibilitat del tercer grau amb els objectius de reinserció i reeducació de la pena, falta de modificació de l'actitud dels penats respecte els delictes pels quals van ser condemnats, falta de tractament, i buidat del contingut de la pena, entre altres.

Dimarts, la Fiscalia havia presentat el mateix recurs amb relació a Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Quim Forn i Carme Forcadell. Al vespre del mateix dia tots ells -excepte Forcadell- es van veure obligats a retornar a la presó de Lledoners. A més a més, dos dels fiscals del judici al Procés -Javier Zaragoza i Jaime Moreno- han demanat que se suspengui l'aplicació del 100.2 als presos polítics, per tal d'impedir que puguin sortir a treballar, exercir tasques de voluntariat o tenir cura d'algun familiar.

