La Fiscalia també recorre el tercer grau de Turull, Rull i Bassa i en demana la suspensió immediata

Com era de preveure, la Fiscalia ha recorregut també davant del jutjat de vigilància penitenciària la classificació en tercer grau de Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Dolors Bassa. Eren els tres presos polítics independentistes encara amb aquest grau, després que el ministeri públic ja l'impugnés pels altres sis. A més, n'ha demanat la suspensió immediata mentre es tramita el recurs, com ja va demanar per la resta i el jutjat va dictaminar.



Els arguments són els mateixos que en els altres casos: gravetat de la pena, incompatibilitat del tercer grau amb els objectius de reinserció i reeducació de la pena, falta de modificació de l'actitud dels penats respecte els delictes pels quals van ser condemnats, falta de tractament, i buidat del contingut de la pena, entre altres.



Dimarts, la Fiscalia havia presentat el mateix recurs amb relació a Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Quim Forn i Carme Forcadell. Al vespre del mateix dia tots ells -excepte Forcadell- es van veure obligats a retornar a la presó de Lledoners. A més a més, dos dels fiscals del judici al Procés -Javier Zaragoza i Jaime Moreno- han demanat que se suspengui l'aplicació del 100.2 als presos polítics, per tal d'impedir que puguin sortir a treballar, exercir tasques de voluntariat o tenir cura d'algun familiar.

