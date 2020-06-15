Forcadell ingressa a la presó de dones de Barcelona després de demanar el trasllat per motius familiars

L'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell ha estat traslladada aquest dilluns al matí a la presó de dones de Barcelona, Wad-Ras, després de demanar-ho a la junta de tractament de la seva presó fins ara, Mas d'Enric (El Catllar). Forcadell ho va requerir per "raons de vinculació familiar" i per tal d'estar més a prop de Sabadell, la seva ciutat de residència habitual, segons ha informat la Secretaria de Mesures Penals, Reinserció i Atenció a la Víctima de la Generalitat.

Forcadell, que havia passat el darrer any a la presó de Mas d'Enric des que fou condemnada pel Tribunal Suprem a 11 anys i mig per sedició, gaudia de sortides periòdiques a través de l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari. Ara, com ha canviat de centre, la junta de tractament de la nova presó haurà de fer una nova proposta de tractament.

La junta de tractament de centre penitenciari de Mas d'Enric va acordar aquest maig que Forcadell pogués sortir tres dies a la setmana durant dotze hores, arran d'una modificació horària plantejada per l'associació on porta a terme tasques de voluntariat.

