Forcadell, en el seu retorn al Parlament: "La llibertat d'expressió és un tresor immens que hem de preservar sempre"

L'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell ha tornat a la cambra aquest divendres a la tarda, després de dos anys i mig sense trepitjar-la. "La llibertat d'expressió és un tresor immens que hem de preservar sempre", ha expressat aquest divendres Forcadell en l'acte de commemoració dels 40 anys de restabliment democràtic de la institució.

L'expresidenta, que compleix una pena d'11 anys i 6 mesos de presó per sedició, ha estat rebuda amb aplaudiments a l'escala d'honor. Durant la seva intervenció, el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha denunciat que Forcadell compleix pena de presó per haver exercit el seu càrrec "amb dignitat democràtica".

Forcadell, Roger Torrent i la resta d'expresidents- Joan Rigol, Ernest Benach i Núria de Gispert- han comparegut de forma conjunta al Despatx d'Audiències. En el seu discurs, l'expresidenta del Parlament ha definit la cambra com "la institució la institució de la paraula lliure, de la veu plural del país, del diàleg polític sense límits". Forcadell ha apuntat que l'únic límit que hi pot haver a la cambra és tenir "educació" i "respecte per la resta de representants de la ciutadania".

L'expresidenta ha fet una crida per assolir la igualtat efectiva entre homes i dones, que veu com un "repte pendent". I és que tot i que el Parlament s'ha acostat a la paritat numèrica de diputats i diputades, "cal un pas més" per la paritat en els càrrecs de responsabilitat, ha considerat. L'expresidenta ha rebut el suport també a les xarxes socials, on diputades d'ERC com Raquel Sans o comptes oficials de partits polítics com el PDeCAT li han enviat paraules d'escalf.

Per la seva part, Torrent ha denunciat que Forcadell compleix pena de presó per haver exercit el seu càrrec "amb dignitat democràtica", "per haver complert fidelment amb el càrrec i haver obeït escrupulosament amb el reglament que regula les funcions de presidència, per haver defensat els drets dels diputats i per haver-se negat a censurar els debats parlamentaris". "Carme, poques vegades s'ha fet evident la injustícia com en el teu cas", ha continuat el president del Parlament.

En l'acte, Torrent ha alertat de la judicialització que "ha llastrat" la capacitat legislativa en els darrers anys i ha reclamat un referèndum en què "tothom pugui opinar lliurement quin futur vol pel país i quin futur vol pel seu Parlament".