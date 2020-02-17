Estàs llegint: Forcadell surt de la presó per fer un voluntariat i cuidar de la seva mare

Forcadell surt de la presó per fer un voluntariat i cuidar de la seva mare

L'expresidenta del Parlament podrà sortir tres dies a la setmana gràcies a l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del règim penitenciari. També ho podran fer altres presos polítics com Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Joaquim Forn i Dolors Bassa.

Carme Forcadell surt de la presó de Mas d'Enric en un cotxe conduït pel seu marit. ACN / Eloi Tost
barcelona

públic

L'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell ha sortit per primer cop de la presó de Mas d'Enric (Tarragona) en l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari. La Junta de Tractament va dictaminar la setmana passada que Forcadell també es podria acollir a aquest règim, que li permetrà sortir tres dies a la setmana durant 9 hores per fer un voluntariat i tenir cura de la seva mare.

L'expresidenta ha sortit de la presó en un cotxe conduït pel seu marit. Poc després, ha fet una piulada pel seu perfil personal de Twitter: "Persistim".

La setmana passada, el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ja va poder sortir de la presó, també en aplicació del 100.2. Cuixart va anar a treballar a la seva fàbrica, situada a Sentmanat. i també farà un voluntariat. En total, podrà sortir 9,5 hores al dia de dilluns a divendres. Altres presos polítics que han rebut l'autorització del 100.2 són Jordi Sànchez, Joaquim Forn i Dolors Bassa.

Forn treballarà a Mediapro

D'altra banda, el directiu de Mediapro Jaume Roures ha informat a Catalunya Ràdio que Joaquim Forn ha estat contractat per l'empresa per treballar al departament d'assessorament jurídic. "S'encarregarà del departament legal, en tot el que fa referència al dret públic", ha dit Roures.

La junta de tractament de la presó de Lledoners va autoritzar la sortida de Forn durant cinc dies, 12,5 hores cadascun.

