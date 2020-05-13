Forcadell surt de la presó per reprendre la tasca de voluntariat després de dos mesos sense fer-ho

L'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell ha sortit aquest dimecres per primera vegada del centre penitenciari de Mas d'Enric (El Catllar) des que es va decretar l'Estat d'alarma, per reprendre la seva feina de voluntariat en virtut de l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del règim penitenciari. El 8 de maig, el Departamnt de Justícia va autoritzar que a partir del dia 11 podien tornar a sortir els presos en tercer grau i els de segon grau als quals se'ls aplica l'article 100.2, com ara els presos polítics independentistes, per exercir tasques de voluntariat o amb permís per tenir cura de familiars. Aquestes sortides havien estat suspeses per la pandèmia.



Fins ara, només havien pogut tornar a sortir de la presó els presos polítics que exercien una activitat laboral abans de l'inici de l'epidèmia, com els exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Dolors Bassa i Joaquim Forn, així com el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, però no la resta.



A més, la junta de tractament de centre penitenciari de Mas d'Enric va acordar que Forcadell, que tenia autoritzat sortir tres dies a la setmana durant nou hores, pugui fer-ho ara durant dotze hores, arran d'una modificació horària plantejada per l'associació on porta a terme tasques de voluntariat. En virtut d'aquestes autoritzacions, l'expresidenta de la cambra catalana ha sortit poc abans de les 08.30 hores d'aquest dimecres de la presó de Mas d'Enric. Forcadell ha abandonat el centre penitenciari en un cotxe acompanyada del seu marit, en direcció a l'associació on exerceix tasques de voluntariat.



L'expresidenta de Parlament, condemnada a onze anys i mig de presó per sedició, va sortir per primera vegada de la presó de Mas d'Enric el passat 17 de febrer per exercir tasques de voluntariat i per cuidar la seva mare, d'edat avançada. A través de Twitter, ha enviat un missatge perquè la gent es cuidi i adopti les mesures de seguretat per prevenir els contagis de la Covid-19.