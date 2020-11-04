La frenada de la velocitat de transmissió de la pandèmia es manté i podria permetre començar a reduir l'alta tasa de contagis

El risc de rebrot baixa 38 punts més en les últimes 24 hores a Catalunya i se situa en els 747, segons l'última actualització del Departament de Salut. Era de 960 entre el 18 i el 24 d'octubre. La velocitat de propagació, l'Rt baixa sis centèsimes i se situa per sota de l'1, en concret està en 0,96.Una dada que podria permetre començar a rebaixar l'alt nombre de contagis acumulats. I és que la incidència a 14 dies segueix pujant i se situa ara en 812,43.

En paral·lel, s'han declarat 3.635 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), fins als 251.329 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. L'11,69% de les proves que s'han fet en la darrera setmana han donat positiu. També s'ha informat de 38 noves morts, amb un total de 14.312. Pel que fa a la situació als hospitals catalans, hi ha 2.732 pacients ingressats per covid-19 (+61), 489 dels quals a l'UCI (-1).

Proves PCR i test d'antígens

Pel que fa als casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), en el període del 25 al 31 d'octubre n'hi va haver 29.907, xifra inferior al període anterior, del 18 al 24 d'octubre, quan se'n van detectar 32.654. Això situa l'actual taxa de confirmats per PCR/TA en 388,38 per cada 100.000 habitants, i se situa per sota del període anterior (424,05).



Durant l'última setmana s'han fet 236.995 proves PCR i 40.228 tests d'antígens, dels quals un 11,69% han donat positiu, també per sota del percentatge de l'interval anterior (12,97%). La mitjana d'edat de les persones positives s'ha situat en els 39,57 anys.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han confirmat 280.209 casos, 251.329 dels quals mitjançant prova PCR o test d'antígens. Hi ha hagut 38 noves morts i el total acumulat arriba a les 14.312: 8.760 en hospitals o sociosanitaris (+106), 4.240 en residències (+2), 878 en domicilis (+3) i 434 no classificades (+14). Entre el 25 i el 31 d'octubre s'han declarat 350 morts, una xifra superior a la de la setmana anterior, quan se'n van notificar 216.

Pel que fa als ingressats, en l'últim interval han ingressat 2.545 persones a l'hospital i 465 a l'UCI. La setmana anterior, entre el 18 i el 24 d'octubre, hi va haver 1.944 ingressats i 348 a les unitats de crítics.



Entre les persones que viuen en residències s'han detectat 137 nous casos amb PCR o TA, fins a un total de 20.011. Amb la resta de proves, el número total de casos és de 21.899. En total, han mort 6.818 persones (+17).