La fugida del rei emèrit als mitjans internacionals: "Una sortida humiliant per a un rei destinat a passar a la història"

La tarda de dilluns es coneixia la notícia que el rei emèrit, Joan Carles I, decidia fugir d'Espanya. La decisió, que va arribar a la Zarzuela a través d'un comunicat al seu fill, Felip VI, deia el següent: "Guiat pel convenciment de prestar el millor servei als espanyols, a les seves institucions i a tu com a rei, et comunico la meva meditada decisió de traslladar-me, en aquests moments, fora d'Espanya". Aviat, l'anunci va començar a ocupar titulars i a protagonitzar portades a l'Estat, però també als mitjans internacionals.

Estats Units - CNN

La nordamericana CNN titula: "Joan Carles I, ex rei d'Espanya, ha abandonat el país enmig de l'escrutini per suposats fraus financers" i destaquen els esforços de Felip VI per distanciar-se del seu pare després de les suposades implicacions d'aquest en fraus fiscals i el paper que va jugar el rei en la democràcia espanyola.

Font: CNN

Regne Unit - BBC

El mitjà britànic titula amb "L'ex rei espanyol abandona el país" i ho acompanya amb l'anunci de la Casa Reial, vinculant la "humiliant" marxa amb els últims escàndols en els quals Joan Carles I s'ha vist involucrat en els últims mesos i que l'han acorralat: "És una sortida humiliant per a un rei que semblava destinat a passar a la història com el líder que va guiar hàbilment Espanya de la dictadura a la democràcia després de la mort del General Franco el 1975".

Font: BBC

Alemanya - Bild Zeitung

El famós diari alemany Bild Zeitung ha catalogat la decisió del rei emèrit com una fugida pels seus escàndols financers després de la immunitat que li atorgava la Corona.

Font: Bild Zeitung

França - Le Monde

Al diari francès han titulat: "Joan Carles, ex monarca espanyol sospitós de corrupció, s'exilia", però recalquen que la seva marxa no és una fugida per l'anunci del rei emèrit de col·laborar amb la justícia i estar disponible per a ella.

Font: Le Monde

Itàlia - La Repubblica

"Atropellat pels escàndols, el rei Joan Carles abandona el país" és el titular amb el qual arrenca aquest diari italià, en el qual afirmen que aquesta decisió ha estat presa per a evitar ser expulsat de la Zarzuela sense cap dignitat.