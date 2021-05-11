ERC i En Comú Podem han acordat crear un grup de treball per concretar els punts programàtics d'un possible acord per a la investidura. En la segona reunió al Parlament des que Pere Aragonès va anunciar que treballaria per un Govern en minoria, les dues formacions han decidit "aprofundir" en els temes sectorials d'un possible pacte, ara amb un grup específic per a tractar-los, segons han confirmat fonts dels dos grups. En la trobada de dilluns ja van acordar cinc eixos per enfocar el programa: transició ecològica, salut, economia, feminisme i diàleg.

Fonts de la negociació han apuntat que aquest grup permetrà posar "negre sobre blanc" i treballar més en profunditat l'acord. La reunió, als despatxos d'ERC del Parlament, ha començat poc abans de tres quarts de cinc i ha acabat una hora més tard, a tres quarts de sis. En les seves negociacions ERC i JxCat van decidir constituir diversos grups per a cada àmbit sectorial, mentre que ara Comuns i ERC han decidit que serà només un grup per a tots els àmbits.



Encara que després de la reunió de dilluns els equips negociadors van dir que confiaven tancar un acord aquesta setmana, fonts presents a la trobada han admès que probablement encara tardarà uns dies en arribar, ja que primer s'ha de constituir els grups de treball.

Just en acabar la trobada amb els Comuns, els negociadors d'ERC s'han reunit telemàticament amb JxCat. La reunió, que ha començat cap a les sis de la tarda, és la primera des que Aragonès va anunciar que intentaria governar en minoria. JxCat ha emès un comunicat en què demanen recuperar amb "urgència" les negociacions amb ERC per fer un acord d'investidura. Han afirmat que han traslladat aquesta voluntat als republicans i que és "la millor manera d'evitar les eleccions".

