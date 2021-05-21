L'exdirector excecutiu de CaixaBank Jaume Giró serà el nou conseller d'Economia, segons ha avançat el diari Ara, tot i que ha rebujat ocupar el càrrec de vicepresidència, que segons d'altres mitjans li haurien ofert. Tot just fa uns mesos Giró ja va saltar a la primera plana mediàtica com a home fort de la candidatura de Joan Laporta a les eleccions del Futbol Club Barcelona. Un cop Laporta les va guanyar, però, va refusar entrar a la junta directiva, on en principi havia d'encarregar-se de l'àrea econòmica.



Segons detalla La Vanguardia, l'oferta inicial que va fer-li el secretari general de Junts per Catalunya, Jordi Sànchez era ocupar la vicepresidència i la conselleria de Economia i Hisenda, però Giró va acceptar només el departament econòmic i evitar el perfil polític de la vicepresidència. La creació d'un banc públic català, transformant l'Institut Català de Finances és un dels grans compromisos que tindrà en aquest departament. El nom de Giró, que és la primera gran sorpresa del govern presidit per Pere Aragonès, va aparèixer després que Elsa Artadi renunciés a formar-ne part i a ocupar la vicepresidència, com apuntaven totes les travesses.







Giró (Badalona, 1964) és llicenciat en Ciències de la Informació per la Universitat de Navarra i diplomat en Administració i Direcció d'Empreses per Esade. És vicepresident de l'Associació de Directius de Comunicació (Dircom) i porta 30 anys treballant en el sector de la comunicació corporativa i la gestió empresarial. Va ser director general de la Fundació la Caixa (2014-2019), director executiu de Caixa Bank, i també ha treballat a Gas Natural, Petronor i Petrocat.