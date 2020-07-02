Gairebé 516.000 treballadors a Catalunya han perdut la feina pel coronavirus o encara estan en ERTO

El Departament de Treball estima que encara hi ha 515.900 treballadors en un Expedient de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO) o que han perdut la feina per la crisi de la Covid-19. Així ho ha dit el secretari de Treball del Govern, Josep Ginesta, en la roda de premsa de valoració de l'atur a Catalunya, que ha tornat a pujar al juny tot i que amb menys intensitat que en els últims tres mesos.



Ginesta ha lamentat que el ritme d'incorporació a l'activitat "no sigui suficient" i que més del 50% dels treballadors en un ERTO a principi de la pandèmia no hagin tornat a la feina. Aquesta tendència respon, diu, a una actitud "conservadora" de les empreses que ha demanat revertir.



"Pot ser comprensible però cal que l'economia del país comenci a despertar d'aquest malson i que les empreses comencin a reprendre l'activitat", ha dit, fent una crida a l'optimisme "amb responsabilitat", per complir amb totes les mesures de seguretat. I és que la conselleria que encapçala Chakir El Homrani treballava amb la previsió que més a finals de juny s'hauria reactivat el 70% de les persones sota el paraigua d'un ERTO. Durant aquest mes s'han recuperat "part dels estralls" de la crisi de la Covid-19 sobre el mercat treball però no de manera "suficient", ha dit Ginesta.



A més a més, segons ha denunciat la UGT en un comunicat, més del 36% de les persones a l'atur no cobren cap prestació. En concret, són 174.799 persones.

