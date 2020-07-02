Estàs llegint: Gairebé 516.000 treballadors a Catalunya han perdut la feina pel coronavirus o encara estan en ERTO

PRECARIETAT LABORAL

Gairebé 516.000 treballadors a Catalunya han perdut la feina pel coronavirus o encara estan en ERTO

El ritme d'incorporació de les persones afectades pels expedients temporals és menor del previst per la Generalitat, el que significa que la reactivació econòmica és més lenta del desitjat. A més a més, hi ha 175.000 treballadors a l'atur que no cobren cap prestació. 

Una terrassa. EFE/R.García

acn

El Departament de Treball estima que encara hi ha 515.900 treballadors en un Expedient de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO) o que han perdut la feina per la crisi de la Covid-19. Així ho ha dit el secretari de Treball del Govern, Josep Ginesta, en la roda de premsa de valoració de l'atur a Catalunya, que ha tornat a pujar al juny tot i que amb menys intensitat que en els últims tres mesos.

Ginesta ha lamentat que el ritme d'incorporació a l'activitat "no sigui suficient" i que més del 50% dels treballadors en un ERTO a principi de la pandèmia no hagin tornat a la feina. Aquesta tendència respon, diu, a una actitud "conservadora" de les empreses que ha demanat revertir.

"Pot ser comprensible però cal que l'economia del país comenci a despertar d'aquest malson i que les empreses comencin a reprendre l'activitat", ha dit, fent una crida a l'optimisme "amb responsabilitat", per complir amb totes les mesures de seguretat. I és que la conselleria que encapçala Chakir El Homrani treballava amb la previsió que més a finals de juny s'hauria reactivat el 70% de les persones sota el paraigua d'un ERTO. Durant aquest mes s'han recuperat "part dels estralls" de la crisi de la Covid-19 sobre el mercat treball però no de manera "suficient", ha dit Ginesta.

A més a més, segons ha denunciat la UGT en un comunicat, més del 36% de les persones a l'atur no cobren cap prestació. En concret, són 174.799 persones.

