La Generalitat denunciarà la Policia Nacional per les 16 detencions d'independentistes

La Generalitat denunciarà les detencions policials d'aquest dimecres a Girona, quan la Policia Nacional va actuar sense ordre judicial per arrestar 16 persones, entre ells, els alcaldes de Verges, Ignasi Sabater, i de Celrà, Daniel Cornellà, i el fotoperiodista Carles Palacio. Els membres de l'executiu volen saber si l'operació va ser constitutiva "d'un delicte de detenció il·legal".



Per aquest motiu, el vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, i la consellera de Presidència, Elsa Artadi, demanaran explicacions a la reunió que mantindran amb l'executiu espanyol aquest dijous a Madrd amb la vicepresidenta del govern central, Carmen Calvo.



La Policia Nacional acusa els detinguts de desordres públics pels talls a les vies de l'AVE durant el primer aniversari de l'1 d'octubre. L'independentisme va viure la jornada de les detencions com una avantsala del judici de l'1 d'octubre amb els presos catalans al centre, que iniciarà durant les pròximes setmanes. En una roda de premsa, l'Esquerra Independentista i l'ANC van comparèixer després de les detencions per denunciar el que consideraven una acció amb la voluntat "d'atemorir" l'independentisme i desmobilitzar-lo.



Durant la nit, mig miler de persones van mobilitzar-se per Barcelona i van acabar ocupant les vies de l'Estació de França en solidaritat amb els detinguts. A Girona, des de primera hora del matí, centenars de persones es van concentrar davant la comissaria de la Policia Nacional. A la tarda, fins a 4.000 persones han sortit al carrer i desenes de persones participen en la concentració de la Universitat de Girona, on una jove que havia de ser detinguda s'hi ha tancat.