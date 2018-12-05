La Generalitat i l'Ajuntament tanquen l'acord per obligar els promotors a reservar el 30% de la nova construcció a habitatge protegit

Acord entre el conseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat, Damià Calvet, i l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. Després que l'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprovés el llindar del 30% d'habitatge protegit per a tota nova construcció, l'entesa entre les dues administracions -necessària per materialitzar la proposta- ha arribat després de dos mesos de negociacions. Aquest dimecres, en declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, Colau ha anunciat que els contactes s'han intensificat entre la Generalitat i el consistori, després que l'última subcomissió d'Urbanisme convocada per aprovar la mesura se suspengués per falta d'acord: "El 30% no pot esperar més", ha insistit.



La Subcomissió es reunirà aquest dimecres a la tarda i s'encarregarà de fer efectiu el pacte que permetrà començar a aplicar la mesura: "Només ha de fer un tràmit formal, que ja s'ha aturat durant dos mesos. Això ha fet que ja hàgim perdut prop de 300 pisos per a vivenda de protecció oficial", ha dit l'alcaldessa. Aquesta tarda, Calvet i Colau compareixeran davant dels mitjans per explicar els detalls del pacte.

La proposta va ser aprovada a finals de setembre pel ple de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i a grans trets estableix que totes les promocions d'un mínim de 600 metres quadrats han de dedicar el 30% dels seus pisos a habitatge d'ús protegit o a lloguer social. Les grans rehabilitacions i els canvis d'ús d'immobles sencers també s'hi inclouen en una mesura que, segons les previsions municipals, permetrà ampliar en més de 300 unitats anuals el parc de pisos protegits.



Perquè sigui efectiva la normativa, que suposa una modificació del Pla General Metropolità, necessita rebre el vistiplau de la Generalitat, una validació que tot just acaba d'arribar.





