La Generalitat no acceptarà ERTO de les empreses que tenen garantits els cobraments per part de l'administració

La Generalitat de Catalunya no facilitarà la tramitació d'Expedients de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO) a totes aquelles empreses que tenen garantits els cobraments per part de l'administració. Així ho ha explicat aquest dijous el conseller de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Chakir el Homrani, durant una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio. La norma també s'aplicarà a tots aquells establiments que, malgrat haver tramitat un ERTO, continuen treballant. En aquest sentit, el Homrani ha citat l'exemple d'alguns restaurants que serveixen menjar a domicili tot i haver tramitat un expedient. El conseller, però, ha explicat que la Generalitat no s'ha trobat amb un gran nombre de casos fraudulents.



Durant l'entrevista, el Homrani també ha lamentat la falta de negociació entre les empreses i la plantilla abans de signar un ERTO. "El Reial Decret aprovat pel Govern espanyol dona moltes facilitats per decretar un expedient per força major, i moltes empreses han deixat de banda l'oportunitat de negociar amb els treballadors", ha dit.

Repartiment de 10.000 guants i 4.500 mascaretes

D’altra banda, el conseller també ha explicat que Govern repartirà aquest dijous 10.000 guants i 4.5000 mascaretes entre residències d'arreu del país, la majoria de les quals de la Conca d'Òdena. El conseller ha assegurat que el subministrament d'Equips de Protecció Individual (EPI) tant en l'àmbit sanitari com en el residencial és una "prioritat" per al Govern i que els repartiments s'estan fent tant a les residències públiques com a les privades.

