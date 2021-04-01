Google també cancel·la la seva presència al Mobile World Congress

barcelona
La multinacional Google tampoc assistirà presencialment al Mobile World Congress d'aquest any, que se celebra a finals de juny a Fira de Barcelona, com a conseqüència de la pandèmia, segons han avançat mitjans especialitzats i ha confirmat l'ACN a través d'un portaveu de la companyia. Així ho ha anunciat en les darreres hores l'empresa tecnològica en un comunicat en què atribueix la seva absència a les "actuals restriccions i protocols" de l'empresa per viatjar. "Continuarem col·laborant estretament amb la GSMA i donarem suport als nostres socis a través d'oportunitats virtuals", explica l'empresa, que espera "amb ànsia" assistir presencialment en l'edició del 2022.
L'absència de Google se suma a la d'altres gegants tecnològics com BT, Sony, Nokia, Ericsson, Oracle i Facebook, entre d'altres. Fa uns dies, l'organitzadora del Mobile World Congress (MWC) va explicar que no preveia reemborsaments als expositors que cancel·lin la seva participació al MWC21. "No oferim reemborsaments ja que el certamen segueix endavant", va argumentar la GSMA, després de la renúncia de diversos participants de renom.
"En aquest sentit, estem treballant amb els clients perquè puguin participar enguany de la forma que millor els hi convingui, presencialment o en línia. I també els permeti conservar les inversions per al MWC22 i MWC23", va afegir l'empresa organitzadora del Mobile, que igualment es va mostrar conscient que la planificació en una pandèmia "és complicada".
