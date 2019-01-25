El Govern alerta de 328 agressions de l'ultradreta a Catalunya en dos anys

Un informe de l'Oficina de Drets Civils i Polítics (ODCP) alerta que en els últims dos anys s'han produït 328 agressions per part de grups de la ultradreta a Catalunya contra la llibertat d'expressió i la llibertat ideològica. En una roda de premsa, el director de l'Oficina, Adam Majó, s'ha mostrat convençut que existeixen més de les registrades: "Només és la punta de l'iceberg. De la majoria d'agressions i petits atacs no en tenim coneixement", ha dit en roda de premsa.



L'informe, a més, recull una vintena de grups de l'extrema dreta que han protagonitzat "atacs contra la propietat privada, institucions, entitats, mobiliari urbà, escultures" i altres a diversos municipis de Catalunya. Segons l'ODCP, es tracta de grups estables que treballen de manera coordinada, s'organitzen "de forma paramilitar" i actuen en municipis de majoria social independentista, amb la voluntat "d'intimidar la població" i dur a terme "robatoris de material reivindicatiu a la via pública".

La gran majoria d'agressions registrades s'han produït a Barcelona, amb 267 casos, i Girona, amb 40 reclamacions. Majó ha lamentat que hi ha un cert "silenci" i "desatenció" respecte a aquests atacs. Segons l'ODCP, aquestes actuacions violentes han anat augmentant de manera exponencial i afegeix que, a partir de l'octubre de 2017, s'ha incrementat la persecució judicial contra la dissidència política. Majó ha fet una crida a "fer un pas endavant i denunciar" les agressions. També s'ha dirigit a la judicatura per demanar que "dediqui l'atenció necessària a la vulneració dels drets civils i polítics".



L'estudi de l'ODCP també destaca el que considera les principals violacions de drets civils i polítics: la falta d'oportunitats per participar políticament a causa del passat migratori, de la qual en responsabilitzen a "una lectura excessivament restrictiva d'aquest dret per part de la judicatura"; les restriccions en el dret de mobilització a causa de la "llei mordaça" o l'impediment al Dret a l'Autodeterminació.