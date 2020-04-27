El Govern anuncia un pla de rescat pel sector del llibre

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha acordat aquest dilluns amb els representants del sector del llibre crear una comissió de treball per elaborar un pla de rescat i reactivació que permeti un retorn a l'activitat econòmica. Torra ha explicat que s'intentarà obrir la cadena de llibre "al més aviat possible", però ha evitat donar una data a l'espera d'indicacions de les "autoritats sanitàries".



Segons dades del sector, la previsió de pèrdua de vendes és del 70%, ja que es calcula que s'han deixat de vendre 385.000 exemplars en el període d'estat d'alarma, i que gairebé el 40% del sector de la distribució ha aturat la seva activitat. El 5,8 % de les empreses catalanes que han presentat un ERTO són de l'àmbit de la cultura.



La reunió, que s'ha fet per vídeoconferència, ha comptat amb la participació de la consellera de Cultura, Mariàngela Vilallonga, i els representants dels editors, distribuïdors, llibreters, escriptors, il·lustradors i dissenyadors gràfics. Concretament, han participat en la trobada Xavi Ramiro, de l’Associació Professional d’Il·lustradors de Catalunya (APIC); Bel Olid, de l’Associació d’Escriptors en Llengua Catalana (AELC); Àngels Gregori (PEN català); Montse Ayats (Associació d’Editors en Llengua Catalana); Maria Carme Ferrer (Gremi Llibreters); Patrici Tixis (Cambra del Llibre de Catalunya / Gremi d'Editors); Martí Romaní (Gremi de Distribuïdors), i Jesús del Hoyo (Col·legi Professional del Disseny Gràfic de Catalunya).



Torra ha insistit que caldrà prioritzar un sector cultural "molt tocat, desbastat” i ha recordat l'aportació del Govern de 31 milions d'euros per pal·liar els efectes de la crisi, una aportació que tindrà "una mica més de marge" amb l'aprovació del nou pressupost.

