Govern català Torra anuncia que convocarà eleccions un cop el Parlament aprovi els pressupostos

El president del Govern dona per acabada la legislatura després que s'hagi "deteriorat la confiança mútua" entre els dos socis, JxCat i ERC. Torra es mostra molt crític amb els republicans i, a més a més, també exposa que vol comprovar si el Govern espanyol té la voluntat "d'afrontar una negociació de debò". 

Torra durant la declaració institucional.
La legislatura catalana arriba al final i només viurà una pròrroga d'alguns mesos amb la intenció que el Parlament aprovi els pressupostos de la Generalitat, els primers que tirarien endavant des del 2017. Immediatament després, s'anunciarà la data de les eleccions anticipades. Aquest ha estat l'anunci que ha fet el president del Govern, Quim Torra, en una declaració institucional convocada ahir a la nit i que suposa la culminació de la trencadissa entre els dos socis de Govern -JxCat i ERC-, després que dilluns els republicans optessin per acceptar la pèrdua de la condició de diputat del cap de l'executiu. 

"Aquesta legislatura ja no té més recorregut polític, arriba al seu final. Els dos socis de Govern encarem el camí cap a la independència d’una forma que ha deterioritat la confiança mútua", ha manifestat Torra. 

