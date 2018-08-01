El govern central s'aferra a l'Estatut i no cedeix ni al referèndum ni a les demandes de llibertat pels presos catalans

El govern socialista està determinat a respondre a la crisi territorial entre Catalunya i Espanya amb l'Estatut a mà. La ministra de Política Territorial i Administració Pública, Meritxell Batet, ha anunciat després de més de quatre hores de reunió que s'activaran les comissions mixtes, formades per membres de les dues institucions, que contempla el text estatuari. En concret la ministra ha volgut destacar l'inici dels treball en el camp econòmic i financer, d'infraestructures i transferències.

Però les principals demandes del govern català han quedat, altra cop, totalment fora de joc per l'executiu central. Batet ha insistit en la negativa a celebrar un referèndum pactat amb l'Estat: "no existeix el dret a l'autodeterminació ni en el nostre marc constitucional ni al dret internacional, que està previst per casos que no inclouen ni Espanya ni Catalunya". Per contra, Batet ha insistit en que, en tot cas, la solució passaria per una reforma estatutària o constitucional amb les majories necessàries a les cambres parlamentàries pertinents. D'igual manera, Batet ha passat per sobre de la situació dels presos polítics catalans i els exiliats.