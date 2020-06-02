El Govern crea un comitè tècnic per repensar la Catalunya posterior a la crisi del coronavirus

El Govern de la Generalitat ha impulsat un grup tècnic per reflexionar sobre "la Catalunya post Covid-19" amb l'objectiu de "veure les tendències de fons" globals i traçar unes línies d'actuació amb el suport de "grans consensos": "Durant la dècada vinent, hi haurà la mobilització de recursos públics més gran de la història recent. Vindrà el moment de la reconstrucció, del rescat de les persones, del rescat de l'economia. I cal fer-la amb una visió pròpia des de Catalunya, i aquesta ha de ser compartida", ha afirmat el vicepresident i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès. El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha afegit que, per fer-ho caldrà mobilitzar tots els recursos, com ara elevant el sostre de dèficit de les Comunitats Autònomes a l'1% o amb fons estatals i europeus, tal com ja ha reclamat amb anterioritat.

Tant Torra com Aragonès han comparegut en una roda de premsa conjunta després de dies de discrepàncies per la convocatòria d'eleccions o l'aprovació de l'estat d'alarma amb l'abstenció d'ERC i el vot negatiu de JxCat. Torra ha ressaltat la necessitat de generar consensos "de llarga mirada": "Necessitem New Deals, centrar-nos en la mirada llarga. Per sobre dels governs, tenim un país que hem de servir". El president ha ubicat la creació d'aquest grup com a complement del PROCICAT, l'organisme encarregat de gestionar "l'emergència", i la comissió per a la reactivació econòmica i la protecció social, per fer front a la "urgència".

Aquest grup, anomenat Catalunya 2020, estarà presidit per l'expert en l'àmbit de les noves tecnologies i el big data, Genís Roca, i per la directora acadèmica de la Center for Urban Science and Progress de Nova York, Victòria Alsina. També hi haurà el periodista i empresari Tatxo Benet; el filòleg Jordi Amat; la presidenta de la fundació Biocat, Cristina Nadal; l'arquitecta Maria Sisternas o el doctor en transició energètica per la UPC, Pep Sala, entre d'altres. En total, 15 homes i 15 dones catalans de perfils acadèmics diversos proposats per Roca i Alsina que, segons el Govern no responen a un perfil ideològic concret: "Crec sincerament que aquest grup representa la diversitat del nostre país i que les conclusions seran compartides", ha dit Aragonès.

La comissió, que es va reunir per primer cop aquest dilluns, tindrà l'encàrrec de debatre durant el mes de juliol i agost i de presentar un document inicial "amb tota una sèrie d'escenaris possibles" que haurà d'estar llest entre setembre i octubre. Segons Torra, aquest pla de treball s'entendrà llavors per comissions a 400 persones més per "planificar la Catalunya del futur". S'espera que el febrer de 2021, la comissió pugui presentar un document final "amb propostes concretes" en qüestions relatives a la transició energètica o les aliances sociosanitàries globals, segons ha pogut avançar el president. Tant Aragonès com Torra també ha assegurat que buscaran consensos parlamentaris més enllà del Govern.

