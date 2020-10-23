El Govern demanarà a l'Estat que decreti l'estat d'alarma a Catalunya per aplicar el toc de queda

El Govern demanarà a l'Estat que decreti l'estat d'alarma per aplicar el toc de queda. Així ho ha acordat en un Consell de Govern extraordinari, segons ha informat l'ACN i ha pogut confirmar Públic. Tot i aquesta petició, l'Executiu vol mantenir les seves competències. El vicepresident amb funcions de president, Pere Aragonès, i la portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, compareixeran en roda de premsa aquest divendres a la tarda per informar-ne.



Declarar l'estat d'alarma donaria llum verda i seguretat jurídica a la Generalitat per aplicar el toc de queda que no dependria del permís del Tribunal Superior de Justícia per aplicar la restricció horària de moviments. La Moncloa està estudiant si celebra un Consell de Ministres extraordinari aquest cap de setmana per decretar l'estat d'alarma, després que ja siguin sis els territoris que ho han demanat (Euskadi, Extremadura, La Rioja, Astúries, Catalunya i Navarra), a més de la ciutat autònoma de Melilla. Les grans comunitats que governa el PP no ho han fet encara que, algunes d'elles, estan en una situació sanitària encara més greu que les autonomies que ho han reclamat.



La portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ja havia demanat aquest matí a la Moncloa que "concretés" la seguretat jurídica amb la qual el Govern pot aplicar el toc de queda. El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, havia donat abans l'autoritat a les comunitats autònomes, però sense concretar si calia aplicar l'estat d'alarma de manera prèviament.

