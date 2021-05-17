barcelonaActualizado:
ERC assumirà la Conselleria d'Interior en el nou Govern de coalició amb JxCat. Serà la primera vegada que Esquerra es faci càrrec d'aquesta conselleria, fins ara en mans del conseller de JxCat Miquel Sàmper, segons han informat l'Agència Efe. Junts, probablement Elsa Artadi, assumirà la vicepresidència del Govern, segons ha pogut saber aquest diari, així com la conselleria de Salut, amb el fins ara secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, al capdavant si es compleix l'anunci efectuat durant la campanya electoral.
Per la seva banda, Agricultura i Acció Climàtica anirà a les mans d'ERC, que també mantindran la conselleria d'Educació. Un altre dels esculls republicans, la conselleria d'Afers Socials, presidida fins ara pel conseller Chakir El Homrani, anirà a càrrec de Junts.
Els detalls sobre el pacte de Govern es donaran a conèixer en una roda de premsa conjunta entre el presidenciable republicà, Pere Aragonès, i el secretari general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, després que aquest matí se sabés que ambdós partits havien arribat a un preacord d'investidura.
