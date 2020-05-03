El govern espanyol accepta que Catalunya utilitzi les regions sanitàries com a marc de referència del desconfinament

El govern espanyol ha acceptat que Catalunya utilitzi les regions sanitàries i no les províncies com a marc de referència pel desconfinament, segons han assegurat fonts de Salut. La consellera Alba Vergés ha plantejat aquest diumenge al ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, la petició de Catalunya, i el socialista l'ha acceptada.



Durant la conversa, que s'ha fet via telemàtica, Vergés ha tornat a reclamar que Catalunya pugui liderar l'estratègia de desconfinament i ha lamentat, segons fonts de Salut, que el govern espanyol "menysté les comunitats" i només els demana "que enviïn les dades i les propostes".

Després del 'sí' del ministre espanyol, per tant, les fases de desescalada es podran fer segons les nou àrees que volia el Govern: Terres de l'Ebre, Tarragona, Barcelona ciutat, Metropolitana Nord, Metropolitana Sud, Catalunya Central, Lleida, Alt Pirineu i Aran, i Girona.



Font de Salut han explicat, però, que si es percep algun "comportament especial" en una determinada Àrea Bàsica de Salut (ABS) o una altra agrupació, es farien noves propostes específiques.



Durant la trobada, Vergés també ha dit a Illa que el procés de desconfinament no s'està fent correctament perquè "el govern espanyol ha posat un calendari i unes dates abans de conèixer les dades", segons fonts de Salut.