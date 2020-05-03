Estàs llegint: El govern espanyol accepta que Catalunya utilitzi les regions sanitàries com a marc de referència del desconfinament

El govern espanyol accepta que Catalunya utilitzi les regions sanitàries com a marc de referència del desconfinament

Salut diu que el ministre Illa ha avalat la petició de la consellera Alba Vergés després d'una conversa telefònica. Vergés també ha criticat que el Govern espanyol hagi aplicat un calendari al desconfinament abans de conèixer les dades.

El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, durat una roda de premsa per informar de les darreres actualitzacions del Govern espanyol sobre la crisi del coronavirus. 

barcelona

ACn

El govern espanyol ha acceptat que Catalunya utilitzi les regions sanitàries i no les províncies com a marc de referència pel desconfinament, segons han assegurat fonts de Salut. La consellera Alba Vergés ha plantejat aquest diumenge al ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, la petició de Catalunya, i el socialista l'ha acceptada.

Durant la conversa, que s'ha fet via telemàtica, Vergés ha tornat a reclamar que Catalunya pugui liderar l'estratègia de desconfinament i ha lamentat, segons fonts de Salut, que el govern espanyol "menysté les comunitats" i només els demana "que enviïn les dades i les propostes".

Després del 'sí' del ministre espanyol, per tant, les fases de desescalada es podran fer segons les nou àrees que volia el Govern: Terres de l'Ebre, Tarragona, Barcelona ciutat, Metropolitana Nord, Metropolitana Sud, Catalunya Central, Lleida, Alt Pirineu i Aran, i Girona.

Font de Salut han explicat, però, que si es percep algun "comportament especial" en una determinada Àrea Bàsica de Salut (ABS) o una altra agrupació, es farien noves propostes específiques.

Durant la trobada, Vergés també ha dit a Illa que el procés de desconfinament no s'està fent correctament perquè "el govern espanyol ha posat un calendari i unes dates abans de conèixer les dades", segons fonts de Salut.

