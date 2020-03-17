Estàs llegint: El Govern espanyol aprova un "escut econòmic i social" de 200.000 milions

El Govern espanyol aprova un "escut econòmic i social" de 200.000 milions

Pedro Sánchez diu que és el major esforç econòmic de la història de la democràcia.

El president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez.

MADRID

MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciat aquest dimarts que l'executiu mobilitzarà 200.000 milions d'euros del Producte Interior Brut en un curt espai de temps per fer front a la crisi econòmica sorgida del coronavirus. Un total de 117.000 milions seran mobilitzats amb diners públics i la resta es complementarà amb recursos privats.

Pedro Sánchez ha destacat que és el "escut econòmic i social" més gran de la història de la democràcia, i ha assegurat que l'objectiu del seu govern és "no deixar ningú enrere". I ha afegit: "L'Estat assumirà aquest xoc". També ha indicat que per fer aquest esforç, el Govern necessita uns nous pressupostos de l'Estat com més aviat millor, "uns pressupostos de reconstrucció social i econòmica", segons ha dit.

No ha aclarit si es referia als pressupostos de 2020 o 2021, però sí ha destacat la dificultat d'elaborar-los, "ja que aquests pressupostos cal fer-los amb les previsions econòmiques que ara no té cap organisme, perquè és molt difícil avaluar l'impacte de la crisi", ha explicat.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

