El Govern espanyol crea una Secretaria d'Estat de Sanitat per "coordinar" els departaments de Salut de les CCAA

El Govern espanyol ha creat una Secretaria d'Estat de Sanitat per la Covid-19 per tal de reforçar l'estructura del ministeri i preparar-la de cara al control de possibles rebrots i davant l'aparició de noves malalties de potencial pandèmic. Vol millorar, també, la "coordinació" amb els departaments de Salut de les comunitats autònomes. Així ho recull el Reial Decret publicat aquest dilluns al Butlletí Oficial de l'Estat (BOE). També ho ha anunciat en un tuit aquest matí el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, en el qual precisa que aquesta norma modifica l'estructura del Ministeri de Sanitat i la reforça.

La nova Secretaria d'Estat també donarà suport al ministre en la comunicació de les polítiques sanitàries i les decisions adoptades, i permetrà anivellar la interlocució del ministeri amb diferents actors, tant en l'àmbit nacional com en l'internacional. Amb la creació de la Secretaria d'Estat de Sanitat s'ampliarà "la seva estructura de direcció de primer nivell".



En el text, Sanitat posa l'accent en la configuració del Sistema Nacional de Salut com un sistema descentralitzat, les prestacions del qual es duen a terme per les comunitats autònomes, motiu que implica la contínua coordinació d'aquestes amb el Ministeri. El nou òrgan permetrà, segons Sanitat, millorar la coordinació amb els departaments de Salut de les comunitats autònomes i la cooperació entre les administracions públiques implicades. En l'àmbit internacional reforçarà la presència també del departament en les institucions i grups de la UE i en altres organitzacions internacionals. D'aquesta manera, el Ministeri comptarà amb dos representants a la Comissió General de Secretaris d'Estat i Sotssecretaris.