El Govern espanyol denega la sortida de l'Open Arms al mar Mediterrani

L'ONG de rescat al mar mediterrani, Open Arms, denuncia aquest dilluns que la Capitania Marítima de Barcelona els ha impedit sortir a la mar per iniciar les operacions de salvament que tenien previstes. Així ho ha anunciat el fundador de l'organització, Òscar Camps, des de les seves xarxes socials:

El Capitán Marítimo de Barcelona nos ha denegado el permiso para zarpar a la zona SAR.

Impedirnos salvar vidas es

irresponsable y cruel.

Políticos cobardes ponen en marcha el contador de muertos pic.twitter.com/BvIJdGoq6r — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) 14 de enero de 2019

Camps assegura que des del Port de Barcelona no se'ls permet sortir cap a la zona del SAR, l'àrea del Mediterrani que hi ha davant les costes de Líbia, a la ruta central. La negativa els hauria arribat la setmana passada, en mig de tots els preparatius per iniciar l'operació de rescat. En aquests moments, el vaixell es troba al port a l'espera de l'autorització pertinent per traslladar-se.



Des d'Open Arms han presentat al·legacions al govern espanyol, que té un termini de tres mesos per respondre. Fins que aquest tràmit legal no es resolgui, l'embarcació de l'ONG no té permís per sortir de les aigües jurisdiccionals espanyoles.

