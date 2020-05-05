El Govern espanyol manté l'estat d'alarma en els mateixos termes que els anteriors

El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, ha anunciat que el nou decret de l'estat d'alarma que se sotmetrà a l'aprovació de Congrés dels Diputats aquest dimecres, es manté en els mateixos termes que els anteriors, perllongant aquesta situació fins a les 00.00 hores del 24 de maig. D'aquesta manera, el Govern espanyol sembla no cedir davant les pressions de diferents grups parlamentaris que demanaven modificacions per donar el seu vot afirmatiu en la tramitació parlamentària. Entre d'altres canvis, ERC ja ha confirmat que passa de l'abstenció al 'no' en la votació de demà per prorrogar l'estat d'alarma.



En una primera valoració, Illa s'ha limitat a dir que només es reforcen els mecanismes de cogovernança, i augmenta la participació de les comunitats autònomes, però no ha concretat ens quins termes. El ministre ha posat especial èmfasi en seguir mantenint l'estat d'alarma i va dir que "no és moment d'apostar per experiments", recordant que fins ara ha funcionat com a mecanisme per combatre la pandèmia.



La ministra portaveu, María Jesús Montero, ha assegurat també en que és l'únic instrument constitucional que permet restringir la mobilitat. A més, Montero ha insistit a vincular l'aprovació de l'estat d'alarma a les mesures econòmiques que s'han aprovat per fer front a la crisi econòmica com els ERTO, donant a entendre que decaurien si el Congrés vota negativament a aquesta nova pròrroga, tal com el dilluns va manifestar el ministre de Transports i Mobilitat, José Luis Ábalos.



Pel que fa a les negociacions amb la resta de grups parlamentaris per aconseguir el suport al Congrés, Montero s'ha limitat a dir que s'estan intensificant i que es mantindran fins al moment de la votació, donant a entendre que encara podria haver modificacions a les condicioni de l'estat d'alarma que ha sortit del Consell de Ministres.