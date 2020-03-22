Estàs llegint: El Govern espanyol prorrogarà l'estat d'alarma almenys 15 dies més

El Govern espanyol prorrogarà l'estat d'alarma almenys 15 dies més

Així ho ha comunicat Pedro Sánchez als presidents autonòmics en la reunió telemàtica celebrada aquest diumenge.

La reunió telemàtica del president del Govern, Pedro Sánchez, amb els presidents autonòmics de la setmana passada.

El Govern espanyol prorrogarà l'estat d'alarma almenys 15 dies més. Així ho ha comunicat el president, Pedro Sánchez, als presidents autonòmics durant la seva reunió telemàtica d'aquest diumenge, segons informen diferents mitjans.

