El Govern espanyol prorrogarà l'estat d'alarma dues setmanes més, fins al 26 d'abril

madridActualizado:
El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, demanarà al Congrés al llarg de la setmana que ve una nova pròrroga de l'estat d'alarma fins al 26 d'abril, segons ha avançat El País.
És la decisió que ha adoptat el cap de l'Executiu després de reunir-se aquest dissabte en la Moncloa amb el Comitè Científic, primer, i amb el Comitè Tècnic, després, creats per a analitzar l'evolució del coronavirus a Espanya.
Sánchez comunicarà la decisió als líders i als portaveus dels partits de l'oposició, als quals explicarà l'abast d'aquesta nova pròrroga, que la setmana pròxima, en una sessió plenària, el Congrés haurà d'autoritzar.
D'aquesta manera, el decret d'alarma es prolongarà fins a finals d'abril, concretament fins a, almenys, el dia 26. El president haurà de sol·licitar al Congrés dels Diputats aquesta ampliació, ja que l'Executiu espanyol només té autoritat per aplicar-lo de manera unilateral durant quinze dies. El president sotmetrà la decisió a votació del Congrés al llarg de la setmana que ve.
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha comunicat a través del seu compte de Twitter la seva conversa amb Sánchez, alhora que ha assegurat que farà costat al Govern espanyol en la seva decisió
