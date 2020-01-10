Aquest divendres s’han confirmat els darrers noms que conformaran el Govern espanyol presidit per Pedro Sánchez. L'últim a transcendir ha estat el de Salvador Illa, el secretari d’Organització del PSC, que encapçalarà la cartera de Sanitat. Illa és un dels dirigents claus dels socialistes catalans, ja que és l’encarregat de l’aparell del partit i, de fet, va formar part de les negociacions entre el PSOE i ERC per tal de garantir la investidura de Sánchez.



Illa és la mà dreta de Miquel Iceta al PSC des del novembre del 2016, quan va arribar a la secretaria d’Organització. Prèviament havia estat alcalde del seu municipi, la Roca del Vallès, entre 1995 i 2005, i també ha passat per la Generalitat, com a director general de Gestió d’Infraestructures del Departament de Justícia, i per l’Ajuntament de Barcelona, primer com a director de l’Àrea de Gestió Econòmica (2010-2011) i després com a coordinador del grup municipal al ple (2011-2016).



Més enllà de Sánchez com a president, el Govern espanyol estarà format per quatre vicepresidències: Carmen Calvo a la primera i com a responsable de Presidència, Relacions amb les Corts i Memòria Democràtica; Nadia Calviño, que liderarà l’econòmica; Pablo Iglesias, al capdavant de Drets Socials i Agenda 2030; i Teresa Ribera, que assumirà l’àrea de Transició Ecològica i el Repte Demogràfic.



La resta de membres de l’Executiu estatal seran els socialistes Isabel Celáa (Educació i Formació Professional), Pedro Duque (Ciència), Fernando Grande-Marlaska (Interior), Reyes Maroto (Indústria), José Luis Ábalos (Foment), Luis Planas (Agricultura), Margarita Robles (Defensa), Arancha González Laya (Exteriors), José Luis Escrivá (Seguretat Social, Inclusió i Migracions), Illa (Sanitat), i María Jesús Montero (portaveu i Hisenda); mentre que per part d’Unidas Podemos hi haurà Irene Montero (Igualtat), Yolanda Díaz (Treball), Manuel Castells (Universitat) i Alberto Garzón (Consum).

