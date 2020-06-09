El Govern estatal autoritza el pla pilot de turisme de les Balears i permetrà l'arribada de turistes a partir de dilluns 

El Govern estatal ha aprovat el pla pilot de turisme del Govern de les Illes, que començarà dilluns vinent i permetrà l'arribada a l'arxipèlag de turistes internacionals, segons han confirmat a Europa Press fonts de la Conselleria de Model Econòmic, Treball i Turisme. Segons han assenyalat, està previst que aquest dimarts la presidenta del Govern, Francina Armengol, doni els detalls de el programa en una roda de premsa.



La passada setmana, el conseller de Turisme, Iago Negueruela, va explicar que una de les peticions de la Comunitat és que no s'apliqui la quarantena als viatgers internacionals dins d'aquesta prova. Negueruela va apuntar que el Govern té previstos allotjaments específics per a persones arribades a les Illes que tinguin un resultat positiu en les proves de Covid-19 i que no comptin amb allotjament pel seu compte.



El nombre d'allotjaments disponibles el determinarà la proporció de casos actius per milió d'habitants. Aquests allotjaments es contractarien no només per al pla pilot, ja que actualment la mobilitat amb la Península o entre illes està permesa per motius laborals.

Durant el confinament ja hi va haver establiments que es van habilitar per allotjar treballadors essencials. Per a aquesta experiència pilot es treballa amb xifres d'entre 2.000 i 3.000 viatgers. El Govern i el sector fa temps que insisteixen en la importància de començar a mostrar a la Comunitat com a "destinació segura" i que serveixi de motor per impulsar l'activitat en els mesos posteriors. La Taula de Diàleg Social -en la qual estan representats Govern, patronals i sindicats- va aprovar la passada setmana l'estratègia de turisme segur.