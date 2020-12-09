El Govern estudia si reobre els centres comercials però no contempla encara el canvi de tram

El Govern estudia reobrir els centres comercials després de les aglomeracions que s'han vist durant el pont, però sense avançar de moment al tram 2 del pla de reobertura. La portaveu, Meritxell Budó, ha recordat que els criteris estableixen que no s'avanci de fase si la Rt està per damunt de 0,9, i actualment està en 0,96. En roda de premsa, ha dit que l'obertura de centres comercials està sobre la taula i que l'estan acabant de valorar. Budó, que ha titllat les imatges del pont de "preocupants", ha cridat a la responsabilitat per "evitar aglomeracions".

Budó ha defensat el pla de Nadal dissenyat pel Govern però ha apel·lat a "la màxima conscienciació"

Budó ha defensat el pla dissenyat per l'Executiu per Nadal, que permet trobades de màxim 10 persones i que es barregin, com a molt, dues bombolles, però ha advertit que "a partir d'aquí, cal la màxima conscienciació". "No fem allò innecessari. Trobem-nos, però no cal set hores, potser un dinar i una petita sobretaula ja és suficient", ha suggerit. I ha recordat que cal usar la mascareta encara que s'estigui en família i mantenir les finestres obertes per garantir la ventilació. Tot plegat, per assegurar que després de les festes de Nadal no arribi un rebrot.

12 setmanes clau

D'altra banda, el director del Servei Català de la Salut, Adrià Comella, ha advertit aquest dimecres que les properes 12 o 15 setmanes són segurament "les de més risc" de la pandèmia del coronavirus, per l'arribada del fred i perquè encara no s'ha començat a vacunar, i l'administració del vaccí serà progressiva. "Encara no hem viscut un hivern amb la covid-19 sense vacuna o amb un nombre suficient de vacunats per garantir la immunitat de grup", ha manifestat. Comella ha demanat no "engegar a rodar" el "llarg recorregut en la gestió de la pandèmia" fet fins ara i ha alertat que causaria "frustració" entre ciutadans i professionals sanitaris. El director del CatSalut espera veure "la llum al final del túnel" després d'aquests tres o quatre mesos.

