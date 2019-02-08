El Govern lamenta que Sánchez "hagi cedit a la pressió del tripartit de la dreta"

El Govern català ha repost a l'anunci de la vicepresidenta espanyola, Carmen Calvo, de trencar les negociacions entre els dos executius. La portaveu catalana, Elsa Artadi, i el vicepresident i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès, s'han mostrat desconcertats per la contundència de Calvo: "Les darreres 24 hores el govern espanyol ha tingut pressa per tancar un acord que estava molt lluny de tancar", ha dit Artadi.



Segons ha explicat Aragonès, el govern espanyol ha enviat un document amb una proposta a les 13.34, fet que no hauria deixat marge al govern català per considerar l'opció, ja que Calvo l'ha presentat als mitjans de comunicació 20 minuts després: "Entenem que hi ha d'haver una descripció molt més detallada de la tasca dels tercers, dels mediadors" i "un reconeixement de les posicions polítiques de les parts". Artadi considera que aquesta proposta no suposa "cap passa endavant" respecte la declaració de Pedralbes, fixada durant la reunió entre els presidents Quim Torra i Pedro Sánchez el desembre passat.



Tan Artadi com Aragonès s'han mostrat molt crítics davant la negativa expressada per Calvo de no acceptar mai un referèndum pel dret a l'autodeterminació: "Entenem que cap de les parts ha de renunciar ni a les seves conviccions, ni al projecte polític per començar a parlar", ha dit el vicepresident. Tanmateix, Aragonès ha insistit en que el Govern català seguirà "assegut a la taula de negociacions" i han demanat a l'executiu espanyol a tornar al diàleg.



Atribueixen aquest moviment del govern de Pedro Sánchez a les pressions rebudes per part de la dreta espanyola, que ha convocat aquest diumenge després que s'acceptés la figura del "relator" en el diàleg: "Amb aquest pas enrere, el govern espanyol dóna per bons els arguments de Casado, Rivera i Abascal en contra del diàleg", ha dit.



Lamenten que no estiguin disposats a parlar de tot. Diuen que no han posat cap problema a l’estructura del diàleg, però que ara el Govern espanyol els ga tancat les portes, ha “trencat l’espai de diàleg”.