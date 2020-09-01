El Govern limita l'ocupació de terrasses al 50% a Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana i a municipis de la Noguera i el Segrià

Com a conseqüència de l'evolució de l'epidèmia de coronavirus, el Govern ha decidit endurir les mesures als establiments d'hostaleria i restauració i limita la capacitat d'ocupació a les terrasses al 50% en alguns municipis. Segons recull el DOGC d'aquest dimarts, la restricció afecta Barcelona i part de l'àrea metropolitana, així com alguns municipis de la Noguera i el Segrià. A més, caldrà garantir també la distància de dos metres entre taules o grups, amb un màxim de deu persones per taula, i disposar en llocs visibles de cartells que indiquin l'aforament interior i la capacitat d'ocupació màxima de les terrasses i la seva limitació al 50%. L'horari de tancament dels establiments es manté a l'una de la matinada com a màxim, sense admetre nous clients a partir de la mitjanit.



En els establiments hotelers, l'aforament dels espais comuns es limita al 50% de l'aforament autoritzat. A més, es prorroguen quinze dies algunes mesures ja adoptades per a la contenció de brots epidèmics. Per exemple, que els actes religiosos com casaments, serveis religiosos, celebracions i cerimònies fúnebres han de limitar l'assistència al 33% de l'aforament o que l'aforament en espais comercials és l'equivalent a 2,5 m2 per persona.

Pel que fa activitats culturals, lúdiques i esportives, es permet que es duguin a terme sempre que es garanteixi que no se supera el 50% de la capacitat i que es compleixen les indicacions dels plans sectorials aprovats.



En les dues resolucions de Salut publicades al DOGC per als municipis afectats també es recomana que la població romangui en el seu domicili i que es limiti la sortida per situacions com anar a la feina si no es pot exercir el teletreball, anar a un centre sanitari o desplaçar-se a entitats financeres. També es recomana que les trobades i les activitats culturals, de lleure o esportives siguin amb el grup de convivència habitual.

