El Govern manté les restriccions durant la Setmana Santa i les prorroga fins el 9 d'abril

barcelona
El Procicat ha oficialitzat aquest dijous la pròrroga de les restriccions vigents fins al 9 d'abril inclòs, segons ha explicat el secretari general de Salut, Marc Ramentol, que ha constatat que s'està iniciant un "tímid creixement" en els casos de Covid-19. A la pràctica això suposa que durant la Setmana Santa la mobilitat estarà permesa per tota Catalunya amb la bombolla de convivència, si bé es mantenen qüestions com el toc de queda a les 22h o el tancament de la restauració a partir de les 17h, amb l'excepció del servei de menjar per emportar.
Ramentol ha indicat que ara mateix hi ha "dues alertes" sobre la taula: l'augment de la mobilitat perquè comporti més interaccions entre bombolles i també la situació a les UCI, que segueix amb més de 400 ingressats, un nivell clarament superior al de l'inici de la tercera onada, quan n'hi havia pocs més de 300. El secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, ha apuntat que en aquesta tercera onada els malalts estan 2,5 dies més a l'UCI de mitjana i també són dos anys més grans, situant-se en els 65. El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper, ha explicat que s'aixeca la prohibició d'obrir fires i atraccions no permanents.
D'altra banda, Salut ha escollit el Palau d'Esports Catalunya de l'Anella Mediterrània de Tarragona com a gran punt de vacunació del Camp de Tarragona per quan arribin les dosis per immunitzar massivament la població. La Fira de Barcelona o el Camp Nou són altres dels recintes previstos per a la campanya de vacunació massiva, que es posarà en marxa si comencen a arribar grans quantitats de dosis.
