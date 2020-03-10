El Govern no descarta tancar els centres docents per contenir el coronavirus

barcelona
La Generalitat no descarta aplicar mesures més estrictes per fer front a la propagació del coronavirus, com ara el tancament d'escoles durant les hores vinents. En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha recordat que el risc actual és més lleu que a altres punts de l'Estat, com ara Madrid o el País Basc, però que la situació és molt canviant: "No puc dir avui si hi arribarem o no. Avui no, però és possible".
Vergés ha indicat que l'avantatge que té Catalunya és que es pot preparar millor, perquè de moment no té cap focus preocupant: "Ens estem preparant per a un augment de casos forts", ha dit la consellera, qui ha assegurat que tot el sistema sanitari s'està organitzant. Alhora, ha recomanat que les persones grans o amb patologies limitin les sortides, i que la població en general no vagi a treballar si té tos o febre.
La consellera ha reiterat que Catalunya es troba en fase de contenció, un esglaó per sobre del que anunciava aquest dilluns el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa per a les zones amb "transmissió comunitària significativa". Illa va catalogar la nova fase de "contenció reforçada", que implica el tancament de tots els centres docents i una sèrie de mesures que es comunicaran avui.
Fins ara, a Catalunya han mort tres persones que havien estat contagiades pel virus i ja es compta un centenar de contagis. En tot l'Estat, el total de casos ascendeixen fins als 1.204. Fins ara, 28 persones han mort, 30 s'han curat i 24 són a l'UCI.
