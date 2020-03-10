Estàs llegint: El Govern no descarta tancar els centres docents per contenir el coronavirus

El Govern no descarta tancar els centres docents per contenir el coronavirus

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, reitera que l'estat actual encara és de contenció, tot i que adverteix que la situació és molt canviant. El sistema sanitari es prepara per a un augment de "casos forts"

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, i el secretari de Salut Pública, Joan Guix, reunits amb professionals de l'Hospital Clínic, centre referent pel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. 3 de març del 2020. Laura Fíguls | ACN
La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, i el secretari de Salut Pública, Joan Guix, reunits amb professionals de l'Hospital Clínic, centre referent pel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. 3 de març del 2020. Laura Fíguls | ACN

barcelona

públic

La Generalitat no descarta aplicar mesures més estrictes per fer front a la propagació del coronavirus, com ara el tancament d'escoles durant les hores vinents. En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha recordat que el risc actual és més lleu que a altres punts de l'Estat, com ara Madrid o el País Basc, però que la situació és molt canviant: "No puc dir avui si hi arribarem o no. Avui no, però és possible".

Vergés ha indicat que l'avantatge que té Catalunya és que es pot preparar millor, perquè de moment no té cap focus preocupant: "Ens estem preparant per a un augment de casos forts", ha dit la consellera, qui ha assegurat que tot el sistema sanitari s'està organitzant. Alhora, ha recomanat que les persones grans o amb patologies limitin les sortides, i que la població en general no vagi a treballar si té tos o febre.

La consellera ha reiterat que Catalunya es troba en fase de contenció, un esglaó per sobre del que anunciava aquest dilluns el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa per a les zones amb "transmissió comunitària significativa". Illa va catalogar la nova fase de "contenció reforçada", que implica el tancament de tots els centres docents i una sèrie de mesures que es comunicaran avui.

Fins ara, a Catalunya han mort tres persones que havien estat contagiades pel virus i ja es compta un centenar de contagis. En tot l'Estat, el total de casos ascendeixen fins als 1.204. Fins ara, 28 persones han mort, 30 s'han curat i 24 són a l'UCI.

