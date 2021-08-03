El Govern obre la vacunació contra la Covid-19 pels infants de 12 a 15 anys a partir d'aquest dimecres

El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciat que els infants d'entre 12 i 15 anys de Catalunya podran demanar cita per vacunar-se contra la Covid-19 a partir d'aquest mateix dimecres. Aragonès ha fet una crida als infants i a les seves famílies a demanar la vacunació que es farà en el mateix circuit de centres de vacunació habitual de la població adulta que gestiona el Departament de Salut.

D'altra banda, la portaveu del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, ha anunciat aquest dimarts que la Generalitat tornarà a demanar al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) el confinament nocturn per a diversos municipis per frenar els contagis de covid-19. Aquest cop ho farà per a dues setmanes i no per a una com ha vingut fent. A més, s'han endurit els paràmetres per decidir els municipis que l'apliquen, ja que s'ha reduït de 400 a 250 el límit de casos de Covid per cada 100.000 habitants per formar-hi part. En el moment de la roda de premsa, s'estava acabant d'ultimar la llista dels municipis on s'aplicarà la mesura. Plaja ha explicat que tot i que els contagis baixen, la pressió a les UCI és "altíssima" i és necessari reduir-la.