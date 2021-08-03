Estàs llegint: El Govern obre la vacunació contra la Covid-19 pels infants de 12 a 15 anys a partir d'aquest dimecres

Público
Público
LA LLUITA CONTRA LA COVID

El Govern obre la vacunació contra la Covid-19 pels infants de 12 a 15 anys a partir d'aquest dimecres

L'Executiu demana allargar el toc de queda dues setmanes i n'endureix l'aplicació als municipis. Redueix a 250 els casos per 100.000 habitants per aplicar-lo

Persones que han rebut la vacuna de la Covid esperen assegudes uns 15 minuts al poliesportiu L'Olivera de Sant Boi de Llobregat, convertit en punt de vacunació.
Persones que han rebut la vacuna de la Covid esperen assegudes uns 15 minuts al poliesportiu L'Olivera de Sant Boi de Llobregat, convertit en punt de vacunació. Laura Fíguls / ACN

barcelona

El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciat que els infants d'entre 12 i 15 anys de Catalunya podran demanar cita per vacunar-se contra la Covid-19 a partir d'aquest mateix dimecres. Aragonès ha fet una crida als infants i a les seves famílies a demanar la vacunació que es farà en el mateix circuit de centres de vacunació habitual de la població adulta que gestiona el Departament de Salut.

D'altra banda, la portaveu del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, ha anunciat aquest dimarts que la Generalitat tornarà a demanar al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) el confinament nocturn per a diversos municipis per frenar els contagis de covid-19. Aquest cop ho farà per a dues setmanes i no per a una com ha vingut fent. A més, s'han endurit els paràmetres per decidir els municipis que l'apliquen, ja que s'ha reduït de 400 a 250 el límit de casos de Covid per cada 100.000 habitants per formar-hi part. En el moment de la roda de premsa, s'estava acabant d'ultimar la llista dels municipis on s'aplicarà la mesura. Plaja ha explicat que tot i que els contagis baixen, la pressió a les UCI és "altíssima" i és necessari reduir-la.

Etiquetas

selección público