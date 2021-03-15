El Govern es planteja obrir els restaurants per sopar i allargar el toc de queda fins les 23 hores d'aquí 15 dies

El Govern es planteja reobrir bars i restaurants al vespre per poder oferir sopars i allargar el toc de queda fins les 23 hores d'aquí a 15 dies. Ho ha explicat la portaveu del Govern en funcions, Meritxell Budó, en una entrevista a Ràdio 4 i La 2, on ha defensat que "ara ja és moment de donar aire a la gent i als negocis". Segons la portaveu de l'executiu, en els pròxims 15 dies s'ha de planificar la desescalada i l'horari de la restauració és un dels temes a tractar. Això podria comportar allargar el toc de queda fins a les 23 hores per poder sopar fora de casa. Budó dona per fet que en 15 dies no decaurà la mobilitat entre comarques "si no hi ha un daltabaix" però descarta que es pugui posar en marxa l'oci nocturn.

Budó ha afirmat que poder sortir a sopar fora de casa és una de les mesures que s'han de començar a posar sobre la taula després d'una tendència a la baixa lenta però ja "molt consolidada" de la incidència de la Covid-19. En canvi, la portaveu del Govern creu que no estarà sobre la taula la possibilitat de reobrir el sector de l'oci nocturn. En aquests cas, Budó creu que, quan arribi el moment, s'ha de treballar "de quina manera" es podrà reprendre aquest sector. I ha apuntat a la possibilitat que la població s'hagi de fer algun tipus de test per assistir a certs espectacles.

La pandèmia, en lent retrocés

La pandèmia fa setmanes que està en decreixement, amb la velocitat de propagació ancorada al voltant del 0,9. En les últimes hores ha pujat una centèsima i ha arribat al 0,93, segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut. En canvi, el risc de rebrot ha baixat tres punts, fins a 177, tot i que continua en la franja de risc molt alt. En les últimes hores s'han declarat 593 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, amb un total de 532.851 des de l'inici de la pandèmia, i 18 morts, amb un total de 21.033. La incidència a 14 dies baixa i passa de 199,13 a 194,30. La pressió assistencial segueix alta, i pugen en 72 els ingressat a planta, fins els 1.554 pacients, i hi ha 430 persones a l'UCI, cinc més.

