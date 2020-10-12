Estàs llegint: El Govern prepara noves restriccions a tot el territori mentre n'aplica ja al Vallès Occidental

El Govern prepara noves restriccions a tot el territori mentre n'aplica ja al Vallès Occidental

El Procicat recomana a la ciutadania dels municipis afectats que es quedi a casa tant com puguin i redueix l'aforament dels bars i restaurants al 50%. La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, reconeix estar preocupada per l'ascens de la propagació, mentre que el vicepresident Pere Aragonès demana "sacrificar" la vida social.

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, en roda de premsa al Parlament. Guillem Roset | ACN
acn i públic

El Procicat ha aprovat aquest dilluns mesures especials per aplicar a 15 municipis del Vallès Occidental amb l'objectiu de reduir els contagis de la Covid-19. Aquest organisme, format pels departaments d'Interior i Salut, demana a la ciutadania d'aquests municipis que es quedin a casa tant com pugui, que redueixi al màxim l'activitat social i limiti els contactes. També es redueix al 50% l'aforament a bars i restaurants i els actes religiosos.

Aquestes mesures afectes a Sabadell, Terrassa, Badia del Vallès, Barberà del Vallès, Castellar del Vallès, Castellbisbal, Cerdanyola del Vallès, Matadepera, Polinyà, Ripollet, Rubí, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Sant Quirze del Vallès, Sentmenat i Viladecavalls.

Més enllà de les restriccions al Vallès, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, també ha demanat reduir i evitar les trobades presencials que no siguin imprescindibles: "Hem de ser un equip de set milions i mig de persones en la lluita contra la Covid-19". Tot i que la tendència és creixent tant a la resta de l'Estat com a altres països, Vergés admet que estan preocupats per la tendència creixent de les dades de contagis. El vicepresident Pere Aragonès també ha demanat "sacrificar l'activitat social" i ha anunciat noves mesures aquesta setmana.

