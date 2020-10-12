El Govern prepara noves restriccions a tot el territori mentre n'aplica ja al Vallès Occidental

El Procicat ha aprovat aquest dilluns mesures especials per aplicar a 15 municipis del Vallès Occidental amb l'objectiu de reduir els contagis de la Covid-19. Aquest organisme, format pels departaments d'Interior i Salut, demana a la ciutadania d'aquests municipis que es quedin a casa tant com pugui, que redueixi al màxim l'activitat social i limiti els contactes. També es redueix al 50% l'aforament a bars i restaurants i els actes religiosos.

Aquestes mesures afectes a Sabadell, Terrassa, Badia del Vallès, Barberà del Vallès, Castellar del Vallès, Castellbisbal, Cerdanyola del Vallès, Matadepera, Polinyà, Ripollet, Rubí, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Sant Quirze del Vallès, Sentmenat i Viladecavalls.

Més enllà de les restriccions al Vallès, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, també ha demanat reduir i evitar les trobades presencials que no siguin imprescindibles: "Hem de ser un equip de set milions i mig de persones en la lluita contra la Covid-19". Tot i que la tendència és creixent tant a la resta de l'Estat com a altres països, Vergés admet que estan preocupats per la tendència creixent de les dades de contagis. El vicepresident Pere Aragonès també ha demanat "sacrificar l'activitat social" i ha anunciat noves mesures aquesta setmana.