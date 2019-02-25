El Govern presenta els pressupostos sense els suports per aprovar-los

Sense els suports necessaris, el Govern ha presentat aquest dilluns l'avantprojecte dels Pressupostos catalans del 2019. El vicepresident de la Generalitat i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès, ha assegurat que l'executiu "no contempla un avenç electoral" encara que eventualment no aconsegueixi els suports per aprovar les xifres.



Així ho ha explicat en una roda de premsa al costat de la portaveu Elsa Artadi i el conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública, Jordi Puigneró, després del Consell Executiu d'aquesta tarda: "El Govern sempre complirà amb les seves responsabilitats i estarà al peu del canyó", ha assegurat Aragonès.



En aquesta tessitura, l'executiu ha presentat les principals xifres dels futurs pressupostos, amb una previsió d'increment de la despesa departamental de 1.665,5 milions d'euros. La principal pujada d'inversió anirà destinada als departaments de Salut, Educació i Treball, Assumptes Socials i Famílies.

Segons Aragonès, l'avantprojecte s'ha negociat "amb discreció" amb tots els grups parlamentaris, especialment amb Catalunya en Comú Podem, amb qui han mantingut fins a 10 reunions, però aquesta negociació ha arribat "al seu límit" i han decidit revelar a la ciutadania tot el "detall del pressupost". A finals de gener, els Comuns ja van anunciar que abandonarien les negociacions, ja que consideren que no reverteixen les retallades.



D'aquesta manera, el Govern vol pressionar la resta de grups per aconseguir els avals necessaris, apel·lant a la "responsabilitat" d'aquests per aprovar-los "tan d'hora com sigui possible". L'avantprojecte s'ha presentat dies abans del ple d'aquest dimecres, quan el president Quim Torra compareixerà per explicar l'aposta pressupostària.