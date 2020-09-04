El Govern presenta un pla de xoc a l'atenció primària: 46 milions d'inversió i més de 1.900 contractacions

El Govern invertirà aquest any 46 milions d'euros i contractarà 1.979 professionals a l'atenció primària en el marc del nou pla de reforç, que preveu garantir una bona resposta a la pandèmia de coronavirus i atendre també les necessitats estructurals de la primària. De fet, el pla preveu una inversió anual de 127 milions i la contractació global de 3.811 professionals fins al 2022. Així ho han anunciat en roda de premsa el vicepresident del govern i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès, i la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés.



Moments abans, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, feia públic per les seves xarxes socials haver comunicat aquesta inversió al president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, durant la conferència amb els presidents autonòmics, trepitjant-se amb la roda de premsa dels consellers i socis de Govern.



Hi haurà ampliació