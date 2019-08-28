El Govern preveu augmentar en 2.500 milions d'euros la despesa social als pressupostos de 2020

El Govern de la Generalitat preveu augmentar en 2.500 milions d'euros en inversió social del projecte de Pressupostos catalans de 2020, que ja està preparant la Conselleria d'Economia. Segons informacions de Catalunya Ràdio i Rac 1, l'increment de la despesa es destinarà sobretot a la sanitat, la seguretat i l'educació.



També han anunciat que hi haurà partides destinades a ampliar la plantilla de Mossos d'Esquadra i Bombers amb noves promocions,. Tanmateix, el Govern es proposa finançar places a llars d'infants, reduir les taxes universitàries i millorar el sistema sanitari català.

La xifra de 2.500 milions d'euros se sumarà als pressupostos aprovats el 2017, prorrogats fins a l'actualitat després que la Generalitat no pogués aprovar les comptes ni el 2018, per l'aplicació del 155, ni el 2019, per falta de suports.



En aquesta línia, el líder del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, ja s'ha dirigit a les forces d'esquerres al Parlament davant possibles suports: "Demano molta generositat des de la CUP fins als comuns i a qui sigui, però els pressupostos s'han d'aprovar". En afegit, Bonvehí ja ha deixat clar que el PSC no és el soci "desitjable" per arribar a un acord amb els comptes, tot i estar obert a parlar-hi.

