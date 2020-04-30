El Govern preveu una compensació de 1.000 euros de mitjana als professionals a primera línia de la Covid-19

El Govern preveu una compensació econòmica de 1.000 euros de mitjana als professionals que han estat a la primera línia durant l'emergència de coronavirus. Els beneficiaris serien 45.000 professionals sanitaris, treballadors de residències de gent gran, serveis d'emergències i bombers. Aquest dijous es reuneix la Mesa General dels Empleats Públics de la Generalitat, on es debatrà aquesta mesura, que compta amb 45 milions d'euros. L'import seria de 1.000 euros bruts, tot i que encara s'ha de tancar.



La proposta, que prové del Departament de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública, es debatrà amb els sindicats que participen a la Mesa (CCOO, UGT i IAC). Si finalment s'aprova, s'abonarà a través d'un complement de productivitat a cobrar durant el 2020 per aquells professionals que han estat treballant des de l'1 de març fins al 15 d'abril, ja sigui presencialment com telemàticament. També el rebran els professionals que no han estat en actiu durant part d'aquest temps com a conseqüència d'una baixa laboral per SARS-CoV-2.



Els 45 milions que repartirà la Generalitat provenen dels fons addicionals del 0,25% i del 0,30% de la massa salarial corresponent als exercicis acumulats del 2019 i 2020.



CCOO ha advertit en un comunicat previ a la Mesa que la compensació econòmica "no va en la línia adequada". El sindicat rebutja que provingui dels fons addicionals de 2019 i 2020 perquè aquests diners són un "dret ja conquerit que la Generalitat ha de fer efectiu" i no s'han d'utilitzar per "justificar la falta de compromisos econòmics amb el personal del sistema de salut". Segons CCOO, el que cal fer és seguir amb la recuperació salarial post-crisi, pagar les hores extres a mes vençut, compensant-les amb temps de descans i aprovant una compensació addicional per l'esforç, segons recull l'ACN.

