El Govern preveu no renovar el toc de queda després del 9 de maig si es mantenen les dades Covid

El Govern es planteja no renovar el toc de queda un cop finalitzi l'estat d'alarma si les dades epidemiològiques segueixen estables. La portaveu del Govern i consellera de Presidència, Meritxell Budó, ha avançat que no caldrà seguir aplicant-lo en un programa de TVE: "Les dades ara estan estabilitzades. Si tot continua igual, no pensem que sigui necessari decretar mesures d'aquest tipus. Però ens preparem per poder-ho fer", ha dit.

El Govern té previst aprovar una llei de Salut Pública aquest dimarts que permetrà restringir alguns drets fonamentals com la mobilitat, només limitats mitjançant un estat d'alarma, atenent-se que aquest finalitza el pròxim 9 de maig sense renovació. La iniciativa s'examinarà per la sala administrativa del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que haurà d'avaluar si avala la capacitat de la Generalitat per decretar "confinaments temporals o territorials", tal com ha transcendit que contemplarà el text.

Tot i que l'Executiu català preveu que no caldrà renovar el toc de queda passat el 9 de maig, amb aquesta llei pretén dotar-se de les eines per fer-ho en cas que sigui necessari en un futur: "Mesures com un toc de queda nocturn no es poden prendre si no tens un paraigua legal, com en aquest cas l'estat d'alarma. En aquests moments treballem en un text normatiu que ens ha de permetre decretar altres tipus de mesures, sota l'empara judicial, en el cas que fos necessari.", ha dit Budó.



El Govern ja va avançar la flexibilització d'algunes restriccions de cara a la setmana que ve, com ara l'ampliació de l'horari dels bars i restaurants, de 7.30 h a 23.00 h.

