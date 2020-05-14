El Govern proposarà que les àrees del Garraf, el Baix Montseny i l'Alt Penedès passin a la fase 1

barcelona
La Generalitat proposarà que les àrees del Garraf, el Baix Montseny i l'Alt Penedès també passin a la fase 1, segons ha pogut saber l'ACN. Es tracta d'àrees de gestió assistencial que formen part de les regions sanitàries de les àrees metropolitanes sud, en el cas del Garraf i l'Alt Penedès, i nord, en el cas del Baix Montseny. Aquesta proposta també inclou Cunit, que és un municipi del Baix Penedès que pertany a la regió sanitària metropolitana sud, i que ara pot passar de fase perquè forma part de l'àrea gerencial del Garraf. La Generalitat enviarà aquesta proposta ara al Ministeri de Sanitat, que ha de prendre una decisió definitiva.
Aquest dimecres, Salut va proposar que les regions de Lleida, Girona i Catalunya Central passin a la fase 1 dilluns 18 de maig, sumant-se a les que ja estan en aquesta fase des de l'11 de maig, i va dir que estudiaria una proposta parcial per a l'àrea metropolitana de Barcelona.
Pel que fa a Barcelona ciutat, la consellera Alba Vergés i l'alcaldessa Ada Colau presentaran aquest dijous una proposta de procés de desconfinament gradual de la capital catalana.
[HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ]
