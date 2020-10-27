El Govern torna a reclamar les competències per poder ordenar un confinament domiciliari

El Govern ha tornat a reclamar que l'estat d'alarma doti de majors competències als executius autonòmics, de manera que puguin decretar mesures com un confinament domiciliari sense necessitar l'autorització del Govern espanyol o del Tribunal Superior de Justicía de Catalunya (TSJC). Hi ha insistit la portaveu, Meritxell Budó, en la roda de premsa posterior al consell executiu. "Aquest estat d'alarma s'ha quedat curt com a eina per prendre ràpid decisions", ha lamentat la consellera, que ha reclamat canvis al president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, per tal de garantir a la Generalitat la "cobertura jurídica necessària" per adoptar les restriccions que consideri per afrontar la pandèmia.



A més a més, Budó ha explicat que en els propers dies el Procicat valorarà tant les mesures que es van aprovar far dues setmanes com les que es podran aplicar pròximament, que podrien ser confinament domiciliari per un període de dues setmanes o només els caps de setmana. La portaveu, però, no ha aclarit quines mesures es perndran i ha insistit que s'aplicaran aquelles que reclamin els experts sanitaris. "Amb el coronavirus no pots descartar mai cap mesura ni cap escenari", ha assegurat.

Després que en les darreres hores tres membres del Govern -ella mateixa, el conseller de Treball, Chakir el Homrani, i el d'Empresa, Ramon Tremosa- hagin donat versions diferents sobre l'obligatorietat del teletreball, Budó ha admès que "si les comunicacions han generat confusió no podem estar satisfests". "Hem de millorar la comunicació per garantir que aquesta és benentesa per la població", s'ha disculpat.

