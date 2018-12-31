El Govern tornarà a aprovar les lleis socials suspeses pel TC amb una llei òmnibus

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, va oferir aquest diumenge a la nit un discurs on assegurava que "el motor de canvi republicà de la nostra societat són els drets socials de tots". Drets socials que, en alguns casos, no s'han pogut garantir mitjançant la legislació catalana a causa de la suspensió cautelar del Tribunal Constitucional. Un dels objectius principals d'aquesta legislatura, recuperar les lleis socials aturades al TC després dels recursos del govern de Mariano Rajoy, encara no s'ha pogut complir llevat de la llei de salut universal.

Poques hores després del discurs, les informacions publicades per Rac 1 indiquen que el Govern ja té una fórmula per retornar la vigència de les lleis: una llei òmnibus en dues tongades, la primera, el 8 de gener al primer Consell Executiu. La llei Òmnibus -que permet simplificar diverses iniciatives legislatives en una de sola- no és el primer cop que s'utilitzaria com a resposta als vetos del TC.



L'executiu de Pedro Sánchez s'havia compromès amb l'aixecament de les suspensions de lleis socials però, fins a hores d'ara, encara no s'han materialitzat les bones intencions. Entre les lleis suspeses hi ha la llei contra la pobresa energètica, la llei contra el canvi climàtic i la llei d'igualtat efectiva d'homes i dones.