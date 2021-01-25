El Govern tornarà a lliurar un ajut de 2.000 euros per als autònoms

El Govern mobilitzarà 618 milions d'euros en nous ajuts extraordinaris per a pimes, autònoms i treballadors en ERTO. En concret, els autònoms rebran un nou pagament de 2.000 euros com el del mes de novembre, una partida que va suscitar moltes crítiques per la saturació del web mitjançant la qual s'havia de sol·licitar, que es va col·lapsar.



L'Executiu també oferirà 2.000 euros per treballador en ERTO a les pimes de menys de 50 empleats que es comprometin a mantenir l'ocupació i que facturin menys de 10 milions d'euros l'any, amb un màxim de 30.000 euros.

Els afectats per ERTO que cobren els salaris més baixos rebran 200 euros de complement a la prestació que fa l'Estat. A més, es destinaran 25 milions a la formació de treballadors en ERTO. "És l'hora de posar tota la carn sobre la graella i salvar l'economia", ha assegurat el vicepresident Pere Aragonès en una roda de premsa.