Una incidència "a nivell global" ha afecta 640.000 abonats de la xarxa elèctrica, que s'han quedat sense llum, ha avançat 324. Segons ha explicat Jordi Martínez, director de comunicació de Red Eléctrica, el problema s'ha originat al sud de França i "per protocols internacionals" han hagut de desconnectar la xarxa per uns minuts. A nivell a català ha afectat a diversos barris de Barcelona, així com Girona, Badalona, Premià de Mar, Manresa, Blanes i a altres localitats del Baix Empordà.



Endesa ha notificat fa breus minuts, que el subministrament està tornant progressivament a tots els abonats. D'altra banda, aquesta incidència també ha arribat a diferents comunitats autònomes de l'Estat espanyol, entre elles Madrid, Andalusia, Extremadura, Aragó o Navarra.