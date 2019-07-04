El grup de treball sobre detencions arbitràries de l'ONU ha demanat l'alliberament immediata dels exconsellers Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Raül Romeva i Dolors Bassa, que estan en presó preventiva pel procés independentista i han estat jutjats pel Tribunal Suprem acusats d'un presumpte delicte de rebel·lió.
L'informe del grup conclou que l'empresonament de Forn, Rull, Romeva i Bassa "contravé" diversos articles de la Declaració Universal de Drets Humans i del Pacte Internacional de Drets Civils i Polítics, i demana que se'ls posi immediatament en llibertat i se'ls concedeixi una indemnització i altres tipus de reparació.
Aquest és el segon dictamen del grup de treball sobre detencions arbitràries de l'ONU sobre els presos polítics independentistes: al maig ja va emetre un informe en el qual demanava la llibertat de l'exvicepresident de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, i del diputat de JxCat i expresident de l'ANC Jordi Sànchez.
