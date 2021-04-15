La GSMA aposta per la continuïtat del Mobile a Barcelona més enllà del 2024, quan finalitza el contracte

El conseller delegat de la GSMA, John Hoffman, veu amb bons ulls la continuïtat del Mobile World Congress a Barcelona més enllà de 2024, l'any en què finalitza el compromís del congrés amb la capital catalana. "Fins ara hem tingut una relació meravellosa amb Barcelona; per què hauríem de voler canviar una cosa que funciona?", ha dit aquest dijous en una entrevista a Els Matins de TV3. Per altra banda, el directiu ha assegurat que les dates en què se celebrarà el MWC –entre el 28 de juny i l'1 de juliol- són "inamovibles" i ha fet una crida perquè més ciutadans de l'Estat assisteixin de forma presencial al congrés, davant les restriccions a la mobilitat internacional. "Volem veure la comunitat local ajudant-nos", ha comentat.

La GSMA preveu reduir a la meitat l'aforament del congrés per la Covid-19, fins a 50.000 persones

Segons dades facilitades per Hoffman, al voltant de 28.000 persones procedents de diferents punts de l'Estat assistien cada any al MWC, una xifra que l'organització del congrés vol fer arribar a 35.000. Això suposaria que un 70% dels assistents serien espanyols, ja que la GSMA preveu reduir a la meitat l'aforament del congrés per la Covid-19, fins als 50.000 assistents.



Per altra banda, Hoffman ha destacat l'excepcionalitat de l'edició d'enguany, tot i que també ha comentat que el format híbrid –presencial i online- "ve per quedar-se". No obstant això, també ha apuntat que les trobades cara a cara continuaran sent "un component molt important" i ha afegit que caldrà trobar "un punt d'equilibri".

Finalment, el conseller delegat de la GSMA ha volgut posar de manifest la seguretat de l'esdeveniment i els protocols que s'han desenvolupat. "Tenim la certesa que el nostre programa és segur", ha comentat.